Trial underway for Laredo man charged in 2019 fatal hit-and-run

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The trial is underway for the man accused of causing the death of another a day before Thanksgiving 2019.

The victim was 58-year-old Ignacio Davila Calvillo.

According to preliminary reports, officers were called out for an accident at the 1900 block of Guadalupe Street.

At the scene they found two vehicles, a Dodge Durango flipped over, and a Toyota Scion crashed into a light pole.

Police reports indicate the driver of the Durango was involved in a previous hit and run before hitting the car driven by Calvillo.

The driver of the Durango was identified as Jonathan Santos.

In 2019 he was charged with accident involving death.

He was released on bond.

The charge then changed to Manslaughter and Santos was caught nearly a year by the sheriff’s office with drugs.

The trial continues in the 406th District Court.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.