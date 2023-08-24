Shop Local
U.S. State Department issues travel advisory for six states in Mexico

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The U.S. State Department is warning people about some of the most dangerous places in Mexico and one of them is located right across our border.

A travel advisory is in effect for six states including; Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas.

They put a travel advisory out this week focusing on six states.

This is due to the high levels of violent crime being reported in those areas including murder, kidnappings, or robbery happening on a widespread basis.

The travel alert also places 30 of Mexico’s 32 states at some degree of risk.

If people need to go into these areas and other parts of Mexico, they are urged to take extreme caution.

