Victims in tragic Cuatro Vientos crash officially identified

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Medical Examiner’s office has officially released the names of the four victims involved in a car accident that occurred on Cuatro Vientos Road on Sunday morning, August 13, which claimed the lives of the young individuals.

The victims have been identified as Alexandra Doria, aged 15, who was driving the vehicle, Francisco Hernandez, aged 18, Raul Fanelle, aged 18, and Mark Anthony Balderas, aged 17. The four teenagers’ lives were cut short in the accident that took place near Highway 359 and Cuatro Vientos.

As previously reported, the incident transpired around 1:30 a.m., when a single vehicle lost control, veered off the road, became airborne, and ultimately crashed. The vehicle subsequently caught fire, leading to the loss of all four occupants.

While the identities of the victims were initially withheld due to the nature of the incident, the Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office has now confirmed their names. Authorities initially turned to DNA and other medical records to accurately ascertain the identities of those who perished in the crash.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, as local law enforcement continues to delve into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.