Webb County GOP Chair voices support and plans amid political debate

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - In the wake of last night’s debate, Luis De La Garza, the Chair of the Webb County Republican Party, has shared his perspective on the issues discussed.

De La Garza emphasized that several topics tackled in the debate resonated with the local Republican party, especially those surrounding border-related concerns, encompassing both human and drug smuggling.

When it comes to the ongoing legal proceedings involving former President Trump, particularly the criminal case in Georgia and the multiple charges he faces, De La Garza highlighted the unwavering support of Trump’s base.

“Trump supporters feel that it’s a travesty to what is happening to the former president. We think it’s a witch hunt. They continue to fabricate a number of charges that have nothing to do with the president -- that has ignited the Trump Republican supporter to be stronger,” De La Garza stated.

Looking ahead to the 2024 election, De La Garza revealed that the local Republican chapter is gearing up for the electoral campaign. The party plans to announce future meetings and events, offering opportunities for Republican supporters to gather, engage, and bolster their advocacy.

