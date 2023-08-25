Shop Local
City of Laredo to temporarily close Iturbide St. to vehicle traffic this weekend

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Those who frequent the downtown area during the weekend will see some road closures on a popular Laredo Street.

This Friday and Saturday evening, the city will temporarily close Iturbide Street to vehicle traffic from the hours of 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The closure will take place on the 900 and 1000 block of Iturbide Street.

This comes after city council approved an agenda item that would keep downtown patrons safe during the weekend.

The community is asked not to remove any barricades.

If you have any questions call 311.

