“Clear the Shelters” adoption event taking place this weekend

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - This weekend is your chance to add another member to your family.

The Laredo Animal Protective Society and Best Friends for Life are teaming up to bring a national adoption initiative to Laredo.

Representatives from the two groups will be at both Petco locations from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 26th, or the animal shelter from 11:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers say it doesn’t matter if you’re a dog or cat person.

“LAPS has about a little over 50 dogs available for adoption,” LAPS representative Cynthia Gutierrez told us. “We’ll be placing more up this weekend as well. Best Friends for Life is our partner organization, and they have several cats as well available for adoption. If you are interested in seeing pictures, for the cats you can head to bestfriendsforlife.org and for the dogs, you can head to petadoptLaredo.org. Underneath adopt, we have pictures of everybody we have available.”

LAPS also mentioned that same-day adoptions are open to those 18 years and older with an ID.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.