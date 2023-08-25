Shop Local
Former Spurs player visits Laredo to promote Children’s Advocacy Center

By Ariel Gomez
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A former NBA Star and legend took center stage Thursday evening to promote a Laredo organization.

Former San Antonio Spurs Player Sean Elliott who’s married to a Laredo native was the keynote speaker during the Children’s Advocacy Center fundraiser.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center of Laredo.

The group provides services and resources to victims of child abuse in Laredo and the surrounding areas, a cause Elliot said he was more than happy to support.

“There’s a lot of people that are trying to make the Laredo community that much better. So I’m just happy to be here. I have roots here now, my wife is from here, of course my sister-in-law is still here, and so, Laredo has always been a great place for me to visit,” said Elliot.

More than three hundred people showed up to support the group’s mission.

Items up for grabs included an original painting and gift certificates.

