Heights Elementary School raises money for those affected by Maui wildfire

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo I.S.D. students are finding ways to help those who have been affected by the wildfires in Hawaii.

While the community of Maui continues to rebuild, students at Heights Elementary have been working on a series of fundraisers to bring attention to the natural disaster and help raise money for those who lost their homes.

On Friday, the school held an old fashion Hawaiian, luau where students got to dress Hawaiian themed and hula during their PE class.

Local student Emmanuel Valdivia said it brings him joy to know that he is helping others who have been affected by the fire.

“We’re donating to donate a lot of money to them because that’s more important than all of this because we’re like here and we have clothes, cars and everything and they don’t have anything so that’s what makes me happy because they’re already gonna have like house, schools, clothes and shoes and cars, that’s what makes me happy about it,” said Emmanuel.

Heights Elementary School Principal said they are trying to reach a goal of $1,000 and so far, they have collected $700.

The fundraising efforts will continue until August 31.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund for Maui.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.