Help save a life during KGNS blood drive

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Thousands of patients battling cancer, trauma, and other health challenges are in urgent need of your support.

During the pandemic, the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center saw a massive drop in blood donors and while their operations are starting to get back to normal, they are still in need of blood.

If you would like to help the cause, KGNS will be hosting a blood drive on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the KGNS parking lot located on 120 West Del Mar Boulevard.

If you do not get a chance to make it out to the blood drive on Friday, you can schedule an appointment for a future date on the South Texas Blood and Tissue website.

Each donation can go a long way in helping someone who is in need of blood.

