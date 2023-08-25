Inmates evacuated following massive fire at Huntsville prison

HUNTSVILLE, TX (NBC) - More than 650 inmates have been evacuated from a prison in Huntsville, Texas following a large fire at the facility.

The incident happened on Friday morning at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Facility.

Fire crews from multiple agencies were able to get the fire under control.

According to the Associated Press, the blaze was contained but spot fires were still being put out.

Authorities say the inmates have been taken to a secure location in the facility and if needed, they will be transferred to other units in the state.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Convicted murderer and former Border Patrol supervisor Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles is serving a life sentence at the prison.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.