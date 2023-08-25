Laredoans make a difference during KGNS blood drive

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Dozens of do-gooders took time out of their busy schedule to donate blood for a worthy cause.

On Friday morning the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center parked its mobile unit in the KGNS parking lot on Del Mar Boulevard for a blood drive.

Roughly 27 donors from young adults to older volunteers took part in the drive to help the blood bank stock up on blood donations.

A Laredo man, decided to take advantage of his day off from work by helping others who may have been affected by the recent tragedies.

“It’s kind of why I wanted to do this because with all these hurricanes and wildfires and all that stuff there’s definitely a need for blood,” said Marc Rodriguez.

Donors got a chance to walk away with a free T-shirt and gift certificate.

If you didn’t get a chance to donate, you can visit their website and schedule an appointment for a future date.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.