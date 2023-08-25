Mexican Consulate to hold Mexican Independence Event on Sept. 15

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The colors of red, white, and green will soon be taking over downtown Laredo.

In light of Dieciséis de Septiembre, which is Mexican Independence Day, the Mexican Consulate is gearing up to host its an annual celebration.

On Friday morning, the consulate held a press conference to announce the event that will be filled with food vendors, live music, and even mariachi.

“The consul is going to give the traditional Grito de Independencia at 8 o’ clock at 6 p.m. and everyone is welcome, it’s free,” said Ximena Morales.

The event is set to happen at El portal, inside the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo on Friday, Sept. 15.

The event will kick off at 6 p.m.

It’s free and open to the public.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.