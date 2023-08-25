Shop Local
Mistrial declared in trial of man charged in 2019 fatal hit-and-run

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A judge declares a mistrial in the case against Jonathan Santos.

The mistrial was due to a hung jury, according to Judge Oscar Hale.

The case dates back to 2019 when according to reports, officers were called out to an accident at the 1900 block of Guadalupe Street.

It was there that they found a Dodge Durango flipped over and a Toyota Scion that had crashed into a light pole.

Police say Jonathan Santos was behind the wheel of the Dodge and that he had allegedly been in a previous hit and run accident before hitting the car driven by 58-year-old Ignacio Davila Calvillo who passed away.

Santos at the time was charged with accident-causing death and released on bond.

It was then changed to manslaughter and santos was caught nearly a year later by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office allegedly with drugs in his possession.

Judge Hale said a new trial will be determined at a later time.

