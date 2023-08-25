Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

NORAD scrambles F-16s to intercept civilian aircraft that strayed near Biden’s Lake Tahoe vacation spot

President Joe Biden leaves PeloDog after taking a Pilates and spin class, Friday, Aug. 25,...
President Joe Biden leaves PeloDog after taking a Pilates and spin class, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. air defense scrambled fighter jets Friday to wave off a civilian aircraft that had entered temporarily restricted air space near Lake Tahoe, where President Joe Biden and Jill Biden are vacationing.

The crews of two F-16s fired flares to catch the attention of the pilot of the civilian craft and escorted it out of the restricted airspace without further incident, North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, said in a statement.

A Coast Guard helicopter also took part in the intercept, which happened Friday morning West Coast time. No information about the civilian aircraft or its pilot was released.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, that the incursion was “not of protective interest” and had no impact on Secret Service operations.

White House principal deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton added there also was no impact on the president.

Biden is due to fly back to Washington on Saturday after a week of vacation with his family in California’s Lake Tahoe region.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims in tragic Cuatro Vientos crash officially identified
File photo: Laredo Police Patrol Car
Laredo Police Department launches investigation
Parents hold demonstration outside Laredo school over alleged incident, one person detained
Parents hold demonstration outside Laredo school over alleged incident, one person detained
Julio Hiram Garza
Driver of tractor trailer facing human smuggling charges following chase
COVID-19 national emergency ends, what does it mean?
Health Department reports rise in Covid cases in Laredo

Latest News

FILE - Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counter protest during a rally in favor of a...
Judge blocks Texas ban on gender-affirming medical care for trans minors, state expected to appeal
A woman in Iowa signed an egg 72 years ago, and it was found in New York. KCCI, JOHN...
72-year-old egg signed in Iowa found in NYC
Southern Hotel Rehabilitation Project receives groundbreaking
City of Laredo holds groundbreaking ceremony for Southern Hotel rehabilitation project
A woman in Iowa signed an egg 72 years ago, and it was found in New York. KCCI, JOHN...
72-year-old egg signed in Iowa found in NYC
Laura Bowling poses with her daughter Sarah Bowling in the dorm room she lived in 33 years ago.
Mom, daughter have same dorm room 33 years apart: ‘I just couldn’t believe it’