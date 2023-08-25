Shop Local
Parents hold demonstration outside Laredo school over alleged incident, one person detained

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Parents from a Laredo charter school protest an alleged incident that happened to a student.

On Friday morning, several parents were voicing concerns about a possible incident demanding answers from administrators.

Several Laredo Police units were seen outside the Harmony School located at 4401 San Francisco Ave.

KGNS has not heard back from the school about the alleged incident.

However, one person was seen taken into handcuffs by police who had accompanied the group of concerning parents.

No word yet if the individual will be facing charges.

The story is developing

