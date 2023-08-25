Parents protest outside Laredo school, demanding answers into bullying incident

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Tensions ran high Friday morning after parents from a Laredo charter school came together to protest an alleged bullying incident.

Dozens of parents and several police units were outside Harmony School chanting the name of 11-year-old Emiliano Alcocer.

Those who took part in the demonstration were asking the school to reprimand those responsible for allegedly bullying Emiliano.

“It stresses me out, people call me fat and talk about me,” said Emiliano.

According to Emiliano’s mother Fernanda, the bullying has escalated from name calling to fights.

“I feel like I want to kill myself and all that,” said Emiliano.

For Emiliano’s mother Fernanda, it has been frustrating.

She has continued to ask the school for help.

“They would not listen to me until I emailed the headquarters and still nothing was done. He was suspended several times for defending himself, now it continues over in the sixth grade where they are constantly bothering him,” said Fernanda. “In P.E class, they are bothering him in the P.E class. I told him to report it to the front office, nothing has been done. Now they are bullying him and beating him up at the park.”

Emiliano’s supporters continue to demand to hear from the school administrators and ask for answers into Emiliano’s bullying incidents.

One of those individuals involved was Priscilla Villarreal, also known as La Grodiloca.

Villarreal was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and has been released.

Emiliano’s hope is that children can get along.

“I hope that children can stop being mean to other people and stop doing drugs and bringing weapons and all that,” said Emiliano.

Harmony released a statement:

Harmony Public Schools is committed to working collaboratively with families to foster a safe and welcoming learning environment for all students. Recognizing the amplified impact of social media, we encourage families to engage in open conversations with their children about responsible online behavior and the importance of resolving conflicts face-to-face, with the support of trusted adults. On Thursday evening, August 24, 2023, school leaders of Harmony Science Academy-Laredo were made aware of an altercation between two middle school students that occurred off school property and after school hours earlier that afternoon. Campus leaders immediately communicated with the families involved Thursday evening and expressed their intent to continue the investigation into the matter at the beginning of the school day today , Friday, August 25, 2023. That investigation is ongoing. Due to student privacy laws, Harmony will not comment further at this time.

