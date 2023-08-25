Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Scooter Braun controversy, Jack Antonoff & Margaret Qualley’s wedding, Cyrus family drama + The Bachelorette finale recap

By Brenda Camacho and Yocelin Gallardo
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girls burn through some headlines going into the weekend (9:22) and go more in-depth with topics like the latest controversy surrounding Scooter Braun (36:22), Jack Antonoff & Margaret Qualley’s wedding (42:00), and the Cyrus family drama (47:16). Plus, catch their recap of The Bachelorette finale (51:45).

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims in tragic Cuatro Vientos crash officially identified
File photo: Laredo Police Patrol Car
Laredo Police Department launches investigation
Julio Hiram Garza
Driver of tractor trailer facing human smuggling charges following chase
COVID-19 national emergency ends, what does it mean?
Health Department reports rise in Covid cases in Laredo
Man credited with saving woman from flooded vehicle in south Laredo
Man credited with saving woman from flooded vehicle in south Laredo

Latest News

POP OTC episode 41
DIY: AC Temp
Do it Yourself: AC Temp Check
Lizzo lawsuit, celebrity divorces, and Taylor Swift ends first leg of ‘Eras’ tour + Bachelorette ep. 7 & 8
Foodie Friday Coffee Break: Sendero Coffee
Foodie Friday Coffee Break: Sendero Coffee