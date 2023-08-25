Scooter Braun controversy, Jack Antonoff & Margaret Qualley’s wedding, Cyrus family drama + The Bachelorette finale recap

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girls burn through some headlines going into the weekend (9:22) and go more in-depth with topics like the latest controversy surrounding Scooter Braun (36:22), Jack Antonoff & Margaret Qualley’s wedding (42:00), and the Cyrus family drama (47:16). Plus, catch their recap of The Bachelorette finale (51:45).

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.