Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

City of Laredo holds groundbreaking ceremony for Southern Hotel rehabilitation project

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A city-sponsored groundbreaking hopes to bring more housing options to downtown Laredo.

The Southern Hotel Rehabilitation Project will provide 22 housing units.

These new apartments will be for low-income and market-rate applicants and will be built with the help of federal funds.

The three-story Victorian building has been around since the start of the 20th century, and those involved with the project say it has seen its fair share of history.

“The building is going to be modified so that it can service housing. Previously, it was a hotel and during other periods, it’s even served as warehousing for an auto parts store that was here, and the last tenants were bats! So it’s been a real interesting project, and we’re really happy it’s finally getting started,” Rebecca Sepulveda, with Sepulveda Associates Architects, told us.

The project is expected to be completed within 18 months.

Director for Community Development Tina Martinez shares her thoughts on the impacts the new project will bring to the downtown community.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims in tragic Cuatro Vientos crash officially identified
File photo: Laredo Police Patrol Car
Laredo Police Department launches investigation
Parents hold demonstration outside Laredo school over alleged incident, one person detained
Parents hold demonstration outside Laredo school over alleged incident, one person detained
Julio Hiram Garza
Driver of tractor trailer facing human smuggling charges following chase
COVID-19 national emergency ends, what does it mean?
Health Department reports rise in Covid cases in Laredo

Latest News

City of Laredo holds groundbreaking ceremony for Southern Hotel rehabilitation project
"Clear the Shelters" adoption event taking place in Laredo
“Clear the Shelters” adoption event taking place this weekend
Parents hold demonstration outside Laredo school over alleged incident, one person detained By KGN
City officials share thoughts on Southern Hotel Rehabilitation Project
Southern Hotel Project Groundbreaking