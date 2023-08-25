City of Laredo holds groundbreaking ceremony for Southern Hotel rehabilitation project

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A city-sponsored groundbreaking hopes to bring more housing options to downtown Laredo.

The Southern Hotel Rehabilitation Project will provide 22 housing units.

These new apartments will be for low-income and market-rate applicants and will be built with the help of federal funds.

The three-story Victorian building has been around since the start of the 20th century, and those involved with the project say it has seen its fair share of history.

“The building is going to be modified so that it can service housing. Previously, it was a hotel and during other periods, it’s even served as warehousing for an auto parts store that was here, and the last tenants were bats! So it’s been a real interesting project, and we’re really happy it’s finally getting started,” Rebecca Sepulveda, with Sepulveda Associates Architects, told us.

The project is expected to be completed within 18 months.

Director for Community Development Tina Martinez shares her thoughts on the impacts the new project will bring to the downtown community.

