United South falls to Boerne Champion

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - High school football returned to Laredo Thursday evening with United South opening up its non-district slate against Boerne Champion.

The Chargers had a menacing figure roaming the sidelines, Bill Goldberg in town as his son was a senior for Champion.

The Charges would take the lead with 23 to 7 by halftime.

Unfortunately, the Panthers would not be able to get enough touchdowns as they fell short 37 to 27.

United South Head Coach Joe Coss said despite the panthers playing their hearts out, Boerne Champion had a very strong defense that was tough to break.

