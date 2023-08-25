Vehicle chase ends in south Laredo neighborhood, authorities say

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A high-speed chase ends with a significant number of law enforcement officers in a south Laredo neighborhood.

The incident happened on Friday at around 4 p.m.

Video shows a lineup of about twenty Laredo Police and DPS vehicles parked near Durango Avenue by United South Middle School.

According to DPS, the DEA and police were trying to conduct a traffic stop on a blue pick up truck; however, the driver sped up and evaded authorities.

Law enforcement was able to find the vehicle abandoned on Durango Avenue.

According to DPS, the driver fled on foot and another car picked up the suspect, leading law enforcement on another chase which ended on Cuatro Vientos and Wright Ranch.

DPS managed to detain two men and they were turned over to DEA.

