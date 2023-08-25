Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Vehicle chase ends in south Laredo neighborhood, authorities say

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A high-speed chase ends with a significant number of law enforcement officers in a south Laredo neighborhood.

The incident happened on Friday at around 4 p.m.

Video shows a lineup of about twenty Laredo Police and DPS vehicles parked near Durango Avenue by United South Middle School.

According to DPS, the DEA and police were trying to conduct a traffic stop on a blue pick up truck; however, the driver sped up and evaded authorities.

Law enforcement was able to find the vehicle abandoned on Durango Avenue.

According to DPS, the driver fled on foot and another car picked up the suspect, leading law enforcement on another chase which ended on Cuatro Vientos and Wright Ranch.

DPS managed to detain two men and they were turned over to DEA.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims in tragic Cuatro Vientos crash officially identified
File photo: Laredo Police Patrol Car
Laredo Police Department launches investigation
Parents hold demonstration outside Laredo school over alleged incident, one person detained
Parents hold demonstration outside Laredo school over alleged incident, one person detained
Julio Hiram Garza
Driver of tractor trailer facing human smuggling charges following chase
COVID-19 national emergency ends, what does it mean?
Health Department reports rise in Covid cases in Laredo

Latest News

Vehicle chase ends in south Laredo neighborhood, authorities say
Laredoans make a difference during KGNS blood drive
Laredoans make a difference during KGNS blood drive
Heights Elementary School raises money for those affected by Maui wildfire
Heights Elementary School raises money for those affected by Maui wildfire
Laredoans take part in KGNS Blood Drive