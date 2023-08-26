Shop Local
Two vehicle accident reported in central Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An accident causes major traffic disruptions in central Laredo.

At least two vehicles were involved and one person can also be seen on the ground as emergency responders help the victim.

Laredo Police confirm the incident took place shortly after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Bartlett Avenue and Lyon Street.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

