Two vehicle accident reported in central Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An accident causes major traffic disruptions in central Laredo.

At least two vehicles were involved and one person can also be seen on the ground as emergency responders help the victim.

Laredo Police confirm the incident took place shortly after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Bartlett Avenue and Lyon Street.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

