19-year-old injured following shooting in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old in serious condition.

The incident happened on Friday, Aug. 25 at around 10:30 p.m. near the 2700 block of Diaz Steet near Dryden Park.

According to Laredo Police, the victim was shot in the back one time.

He then drove himself to an emergency room located in south Laredo.

Police say the 19-year-old is in serious condition and the investigation remains ongoing.

