Slight Shower Chance Monday Night/Tuesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front is moving south from central Texas. This will press hotter air to our north and east into our area Monday. As the front stalls out near our area during Monday night and Tuesday, scattered showers will be possible. It would not be an everybody gets it deal, but showers will be out there. I will watch the radars.

