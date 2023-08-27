Shop Local
Slight Shower Chance Monday Night/Tuesday

By Richard Berler
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front is moving south from central Texas. This will press hotter air to our north and east into our area Monday. As the front stalls out near our area during Monday night and Tuesday, scattered showers will be possible. It would not be an everybody gets it deal, but showers will be out there. I will watch the radars.

Parents protest outside Laredo school, demanding answers into bullying incident
Two vehicle accident reported in central Laredo
Parents hold demonstration outside Laredo school over alleged incident, one person detained
Temps back in the 100s
