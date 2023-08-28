Shop Local
19-year-old injured following shooting at Dryden Park Friday evening(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A 19-year-old is in serious condition following a shooting near a central Laredo Park over the weekend.

Laredo Police received a call on Friday evening at around 10:30 p.m. regarding a man who was shot in the back near Dryden Park located on Diaz Street.

Officers arrived at the location and found bullet casings at the scene.

Authorities say the victim was able to drive himself to a south Laredo emergency hospital but he was later flown to an out of town hospital.

“The victim was able to speak to police and gave some information and that investigators are working the case throughout the weekend; no arrests have been affected up until yet. The victim’s condition is listed as serious, and he was airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio,” said Baeza.

Baeza goes on to say that investigators are canvassing the area and checking to see if there was any nearby surveillance video that they can use.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

