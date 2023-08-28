Laredo schools begin to release students early, general safety threat cited in South Texas area

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Both Laredo school districts, and schools from the Diocese of Laredo, have began to release students early today.

Below is the UISD press release in its entirety.

Out of an abundance of caution in response to a general safety threat to all schools in the South Texas area, the United and Laredo Independent School Districts are releasing students early today, Monday, August 28.

Students at both school districts are being released today as follows:

12:30 Noon for high school students,

1:00 p.m. for middle schools,

1:30 p.m. for elementary

Because every threat is taken seriously, local law enforcement and school district officials believe the early release is a precaution to keep students and staff safe.

The investigation by local and federal law enforcement officials continues.

Plans are to resume classes tomorrow, Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

For more information call (956) 473-6201.

Laredo schools have already started to release their students.

This was the scene at St. Augustine.

Also, at Martin High School:

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.