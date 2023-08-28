Shop Local
Family displaced after fire in Zapata County

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ZAPATA COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - A Zapata family is left without a home following a fire Monday morning.

According to Zapata County officials, the fire was reported at around 3 a.m. at the 900 block of Roma Avene.

An elderly man and woman along with their puppies were quickly evacuated from the burning building by nearby neighbors.

Firefighters were quickly able to extinguish the fire; however, the family was left without a home.

