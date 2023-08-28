Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Former San Antonio Spurs player inspires students at Nixon High School

By Tania Tchalikian
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Laredo students got a chance to learn how to dominate on the court from a professional NBA player.

Former Spurs player George Hill with All Around Hoops was in Laredo over the weekend.

Hill stopped by Nixon High School to talk to the student athletes about his journey and how they can achieve their dreams.

“Show what represents in being a student athlete were here to give the kids advice and being working hard and being able to set goal and keep hard work in mind to be successful in life and be able to do whatever they want as a grown up,” said Dwight Becker from All Around Hoops.

On Saturday, hill took the court with the little kids.

They got to play ball with him and take some photos; a memory these kids will remember for years to come.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Phoenix man says he is out thousands of dollars after the vehicle he purchased ended up...
‘Messed up’: Car buyer out $75,000 after Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
19-year-old injured following shooting in south Laredo
Parents protest outside Laredo school, demanding answers into bullying incident
Parents protest outside Laredo school, demanding answers into bullying incident
Two vehicle accident reported in central Laredo
Two vehicle accident reported in central Laredo
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

Laredo Harmony student receives special invitation to meet George Hill
Laredo Harmony student receives special invitation to meet George Hill
6a newscast recording
Former San Antonio Spurs player inspires students at Nixon High School
Tecolotes advance to the semi-finals
Tecolotes advance to the semi-finals
6a newscast recording
Tecolotes advance to the semi-finals