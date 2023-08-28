Former San Antonio Spurs player inspires students at Nixon High School

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Laredo students got a chance to learn how to dominate on the court from a professional NBA player.

Former Spurs player George Hill with All Around Hoops was in Laredo over the weekend.

Hill stopped by Nixon High School to talk to the student athletes about his journey and how they can achieve their dreams.

“Show what represents in being a student athlete were here to give the kids advice and being working hard and being able to set goal and keep hard work in mind to be successful in life and be able to do whatever they want as a grown up,” said Dwight Becker from All Around Hoops.

On Saturday, hill took the court with the little kids.

They got to play ball with him and take some photos; a memory these kids will remember for years to come.

