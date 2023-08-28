Shop Local
Attorney for convicted former USBP supervisory agent files motion for a new trial

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The former Border Patrol agent convicted of killing a woman and their one-year-old son is asking for a new trial.

Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles filed a notice to appeal the conviction and sentence handed down during his trial in July.

The attorney representing Burgos says a new trial should be granted because the verdict is contrary to the law and evidence.

The DA says he’s confident the judge will rule in his favor, but says all options are back on the table if a new trial is granted -- including the death penalty.

District Attorney Isidor “Chilo” Alaniz says, “If we go back and do the new trial, if he’s appealing the punishment, then we would start from scratch. So I don’t know, it’s interesting. I don’t see the logic, but it’s their right to ask for a new trial and we’ll wait and see what happens.”

A ruling is expected next month in September.

