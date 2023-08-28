Laredo and federal agencies investigating school threats in south Texas

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo, Webb County, and federal law enforcement agencies are investigating a threat that was made to south Texas schools that resulted in the early dismissal of local schools.

According to Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar, at around 8 a.m. authorities received information about an e-mail saying that they put multiple bombs in different schools, and they were going to hurt kids.

Sheriff Cuellar said his office takes every threat seriously and has been in constant communication with federal agencies, local school districts as well as private and charter schools.

Out of an abundance of caution, UISD, LISD, and Harmony released its students early.

All classes are expected to resume on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.