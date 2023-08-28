Shop Local
Laredo Harmony student receives special invitation to meet George Hill

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo Harmony student who was at the center of a protest Friday got a chance to meet and a professional NBA basketball player over the weekend.

Emiliano Alcocer, 11, received a special invitation to attend George Hill’s basketball camp on Saturday.

Emiliano got a chance to speak with George Hill, ask him questions and even had the opportunity to take some photos with him.

Hill also gave him free tickets to see the San Antonio Spurs.

This came a day after Emiliano and his mother were demanding answers from Harmony School following an alleged bullying incident.

Harmony released a statement saying the incident remains ongoing.

