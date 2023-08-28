Shop Local
Internal Laredo Police memo regarding organized crime leaked

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An internal memo sent to officers from Laredo Police makes it way out of the department.

According to the release, it claims a criminal organization is allegedly kidnapping individuals in Laredo.

It goes on to say if an officer comes across a possible kidnapping case to use extreme caution.

Acting Chief Steve Landin told KGNS that memo was not meant for the public and it was an internal message for police officers.

Landin would not provide any additional information regarding the message.

