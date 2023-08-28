New report indicates need for mental health support for officers

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Last year, 32 law enforcement officers died by suicide and nine officers attempted to commit suicide, that’s according to a recent study conducted by the FBI.

The stress of the job is believed to play a factor, especially the situations officers encounter on a day-to-day basis.

From fatal vehicle accidents to domestic violence cases; these are some of the horrific experiences that officers can encounter, which can affect their mental state.

Recent research conducted by the FBI states that law enforcement officers need to prioritize their mental health.

The report highlighted that anxiety, depression and PTSD could have a negative impact on the officers’ lives and their loved ones.

Thirty percent of first responders develop behavioral health conditions, that’s why licensed professional counselor Elizabeth Reyna-Gardner believes it’s important to identify the signs.

“It’s the isolation they do start to withdraw they do start to not hangout and when asked if they are ok, they will say they are just tired but this a big one another is substance abuse it’s a big one in law enforcement you start seeing and they don’t want to talk about it because they don’t want to lose their job,” said Reyna Gardner.

In addition, back in 2018, a Law Enforcement and Mental Health Wellness Act went into effect.

This is to give first responders the mental health support they need in order to be able to do their jobs.

This law protects and retains employees in agencies.

It’s important that law enforcement officers receive the help they need and awareness is key when overcoming such obstacles.

