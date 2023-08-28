Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

New report indicates need for mental health support for officers

By Lisely Garza
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Last year, 32 law enforcement officers died by suicide and nine officers attempted to commit suicide, that’s according to a recent study conducted by the FBI.

The stress of the job is believed to play a factor, especially the situations officers encounter on a day-to-day basis.

From fatal vehicle accidents to domestic violence cases; these are some of the horrific experiences that officers can encounter, which can affect their mental state.

Recent research conducted by the FBI states that law enforcement officers need to prioritize their mental health.

The report highlighted that anxiety, depression and PTSD could have a negative impact on the officers’ lives and their loved ones.

Thirty percent of first responders develop behavioral health conditions, that’s why licensed professional counselor Elizabeth Reyna-Gardner believes it’s important to identify the signs.

“It’s the isolation they do start to withdraw they do start to not hangout and when asked if they are ok, they will say they are just tired but this a big one another is substance abuse it’s a big one in law enforcement you start seeing and they don’t want to talk about it because they don’t want to lose their job,” said Reyna Gardner.

In addition, back in 2018, a Law Enforcement and Mental Health Wellness Act went into effect.

This is to give first responders the mental health support they need in order to be able to do their jobs.

This law protects and retains employees in agencies.

It’s important that law enforcement officers receive the help they need and awareness is key when overcoming such obstacles.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UISD and LISD to dismiss students early due to safety concerns
Laredo-area schools dismiss students early due to safety concerns
A Phoenix man says he is out thousands of dollars after the vehicle he purchased ended up...
‘Messed up’: Car buyer out $75,000 after Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
19-year-old injured following shooting in south Laredo
Laredo and federal agencies investigating school threats in south Texas
Laredo and federal agencies investigating school threats in south Texas
Parents protest outside Laredo school, demanding answers into bullying incident
Parents protest outside Laredo school, demanding answers into bullying incident

Latest News

New report indicates need for mental health support for officers
19-year-old injured following shooting at Dryden Park Friday evening
Attorney files motion for a new trial in Burgos-Aviles case
Attorney for convicted former USBP supervisory agent files motion for a new trial
Attorney files motion for a new trial in Burgos-Aviles case
Former Border Patrol convicted of killing woman and child files motion for new trial