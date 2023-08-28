Shop Local
Nixon swim team receives recognition on water safety from City Council(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Nixon Swim team was recognized for its efforts in raising awareness for water safety in the community.

During Monday’s city council meeting, they were introduced as the first swim team in the community to bring awareness to water safety.

The Nixon Swim Team said it’s important to know how to swim, since it can make all the difference between life or death.

“It’s mostly about swim with other people to try to be safe. You need items around you. You have to have people around you and it’s important that you know how to swim of course and that’s the whole point of this team,” said Nixon High School Swimmer Diego Casa.

During the summer, swim team members offered swim tips and water safety tips for young children in the community.

