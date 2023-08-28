Shop Local
Public invited to meet with Laredo Chief of Police candidates this week

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Later this week, the Laredo community is invited to get to know the last five candidates in the running for the Laredo Police Department Chief position.

The city will host a meet-and-greet this Wednesday, August 30th, at the Haynes Recreation Center, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Of the five candidates, three are local.

City officials say they are taking their time to get it right and want the public to be part of the process.

“So Wednesday at 6, the public is invited to Haynes Recreational Center to meet all of the candidates. We have 5 candidates. They are all extremely qualified. They have different experiences and different educational backgrounds, but I think the public can get a look at how these candidates are and just get an impression at how they’ll helm the department,” District 3 Councilmember Melissa Cigarroa told us.

On Thursday, the city will hold a special council meeting to interview all 5 candidates.

Each candidate is scheduled to be interviewed for 30 minutes starting at 4 p.m.

