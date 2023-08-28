Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Rare super blue moon to arrive this week

A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.(Source: NASA/Joel Kowsky)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The month of August will wrap up with a supermoon – the third of four of the year.

And since this is the second supermoon in the same month, it is considered a super blue moon.

NASA defines the term supermoon “as either a new or full moon that happens when the moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth.”

The moon will be closest to Earth for this orbit Wednesday morning at 11:55. According to NASA, the moon will appear full for three days, from Tuesday to Friday morning.

“About 25% of all full moons are supermoons, but only 3% of full moons are blue moons,” according to NASA.

The last time two full supermoons graced the sky in the same month was in 2018. It won’t happen again until 2037.

The last supermoon of the year will be Sept. 28.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Phoenix man says he is out thousands of dollars after the vehicle he purchased ended up...
‘Messed up’: Car buyer out $75,000 after Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
19-year-old injured following shooting in south Laredo
Parents protest outside Laredo school, demanding answers into bullying incident
Parents protest outside Laredo school, demanding answers into bullying incident
Two vehicle accident reported in central Laredo
Two vehicle accident reported in central Laredo
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

Breaking news
Laredo schools begin to release students early, general safety threat cited in South Texas area
FILE - Elton John is back home after being hospitalized for a fall.
Elton John briefly hospitalized after fall
Martin High School releases students due to safety threat
FILE - In this April 15, 2009 file photo, Samuel "Joe the Plumber" Wurzelbacher, who made news...
Joe the Plumber, who questioned Obama’s tax policies during the 2008 campaign, has died at 49
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit...
Biden to observe 9/11 anniversary in Alaska