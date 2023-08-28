Slight Shower Chance Overnight/Tuesday Morning

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A front will stall out over our area tonight, and then weaken during Tuesday. There is a marginal amount of moisture available to be lifted above the front to form tall rain clouds. Lifted air is marginally buoyant to continue to rise. It looks as if a few lucky spots may get a shower overnight or early Tuesday, but it does not look like there will be widespread showers. The air will dry out after midday Tuesday, ending any shower chances, and will bring sunny afternoon skies.

