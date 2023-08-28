Society of Martha Washington unveils new debutants

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The WBCA festivities are still months away, but the next step towards next year’s festivities kicked off over the weekend.

The Society of Martha Washington held its president’s orientation at La Posada.

The nine young ladies who’ll be taking part as debutants in next year’s 85th annual society of Martha Washington Pageant and Ball were introduced.

Next year’s pageant will be held on Friday, February 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Sames Auto Arena.

