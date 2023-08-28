Tecolotes advance to the semi-finals

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a good weekend for local baseball as the Tecolotes have moved past the second round of the playoffs.

Los dos Laredos up ahead 3-2 in the series faced the Monterrey Sultanes in games six on Saturday.

The Tecolotes score a run in the second inning getting the crowd at UniTrade pumped and rowdy.

The fans did not hold back, the home team was able to lead in the third inning with a two RBI double by Balmbino.

The Sultanes is the same team that the Tecos lost to last year.

The Sultanes got a run across in the fifth to get on the board but that is all they would get.

Tecos scored a few more to open up their lead.

Los dos Laredos would stay ahead and get a six to one win over the Sultanes advancing them to the semi-finals.

