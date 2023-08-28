Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

2 people hospitalized after fire rescue helicopter crashes in Florida, authorities say

Damage is seen on the ground after a fire rescue helicopter crashed Broward County, Florida, on...
Damage is seen on the ground after a fire rescue helicopter crashed Broward County, Florida, on Monday morning.(Source: WPLG/CNN)
By Amanda Alvarado and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - A fire rescue helicopter crashed in Pompano Beach, Florida, Monday morning, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened near North Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard around 8:46 a.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Images from the scene of the crash show a building with a burned roof.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Phoenix man says he is out thousands of dollars after the vehicle he purchased ended up...
‘Messed up’: Car buyer out $75,000 after Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
19-year-old injured following shooting in south Laredo
Parents protest outside Laredo school, demanding answers into bullying incident
Parents protest outside Laredo school, demanding answers into bullying incident
Two vehicle accident reported in central Laredo
Two vehicle accident reported in central Laredo
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31,...
American Airlines fined $4.1 million for dozens of long tarmac delays that trapped passengers
FILE - People watch from their vehicle as President Donald Trump, on left of video screen, and...
Biden is ‘old,’ Trump is ‘corrupt’: AP-NORC poll has ominous signs for both in possible 2024 rematch
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trump lawyers back in DC court as two sides differ over trial date in election subversion case
Witnesses say men in masks are capturing and torturing ducks in several neighborhoods in Florida.
Men in masks are capturing and injuring ducks in Florida, witnesses say