UISD and LISD to dismiss students early due to safety concerns

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Both the Laredo and United Independent School Districts are releasing students early on Monday in response to a “generalized safety concern” in the south Texas region.

The release schedule is as follows: high school students will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m., followed by middle school students at 1:00 p.m., and elementary students at 1:30 p.m.

Local and federal law enforcement agencies are investigating the nature of the threat.

Harmony Public Schools is also following protocol and is releasing its students early.

Dear Harmony Public Schools families,

Out of an abundance of caution in response to a general safety threat made to schools in the South Texas area, your child’s Harmony Public Schools campus will be releasing students early today, Monday, August 28th as follows:

1. Harmony School of Excellence Laredo: 12:15 PM

2. Harmony Science Academy Laredo:12:45 PM

3. Harmony School of Innovation: 1:00 PM

Any threat received is taken seriously, therefore, local and federal law enforcement agencies as well as school district administration believe this early release is a precaution to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Immediate investigation by local and federal law enforcement officials continues.

Plans are to resume classes tomorrow, August 29, 2023, upon completion of appropriate law enforcement agency facility checks.

Plans are in place for classes to resume as usual on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Meanwhile, officials in Zapata County I.S.D. say classes will remain in session, and add, “We are monitoring the situation very closely and are in communication with our law enforcement agencies. We will provide you an update if our status changes.”

Other school districts in south Texas have taken similar measures, Lyford Consolidated Independent School District found itself responding to a bomb threat and evacuated all of its campuses Monday morning at around 9:30 a.m.

Lyford CISD is in Willacy County near Brownsville.

Below is the official statement from LISD:

