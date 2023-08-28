Webb Commissioners discuss funds to fix the streets of Rio Bravo and El Cenizo

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Millions of dollars of funds are going to fix the streets of two towns south of Webb County.

During Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting, county leaders discussed how over a million dollars will be going to fix the streets of El Cenizo and two million for Rio Bravo.

The recent rains continue to affect residents who have lived in the affected communities for several decades.

“We have the need within both cities, the City of Rio Bravo and El Cenizo that have not had street repairs in over 30 years. They care for the streets to keep them up but they haven’t seen a repavement project in over 30 years. This is the first time, in 20 plus years, that the cities will tap into federal funds,” said Webb County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez.

Both cities can expect the street repairs at the start of 2024.

