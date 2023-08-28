Webb County Officer prepares for Nov. 2023 special election

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - While the presidential elections are a year away, the Webb County Elections Office is preparing for its 2023 election cycle.

On the ballot will be dozens of constitutional amendments.

Jose Luis Castillo, the Webb County Elections Administrator said they are also preparing for the 2024 election cycle and have ordered over 20,000 mail in ballots for next year.

As for the amendments on the ballot, some could impact taxpayers.

“Another one that will apply to us is the amendment that would increase the homestead exemption for taxing evaluations for school districts that would raise $40,000 to $100,000 that’s what I read last night and that would affect our Webb County and school districts,” said Castillo.

Election Day is Nov. 7.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.