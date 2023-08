LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A stalled front over our area is weakening, and the atmosphere above is becoming drier. This will lead to lower humidity, even at night on Wednesday and Thursday. The drier atmosphere above will mean mostly sunny days. Temperatures will remain high with 100F or higher heat through the forecast period.

