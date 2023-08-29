False social media post causes confusion among parents, LISD classes unaffected

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the early release of students from Laredo Independent School District (LISD) campuses on Monday, August 28, a wave of rumors flooded social media platforms, leading to confusion and panic among parents and guardians.

A recent flyer circulated widely on various social media pages alleging that classes at LISD would be abruptly canceled on Tuesday, August 29, due to an ongoing investigation linked to recent threats.

The district spokesperson, Veronica Castillon, confirmed that the flyer was indeed a fake document and emphasized that classes were proceeding as scheduled. Castillon, speaking on behalf of the district, expressed their commitment to investigating the origin of the fake post. She stated, “They seek to misinform, and when they misinform, they interfere or disrupt instruction, which could mean big trouble for them. I know that I’ll be working closely with law enforcement agencies and pushing for discipline and punishment to the full extent of the law.”

In light of the incident, Castillon recommended that parents and guardians visit the LISD website and official social media accounts for official updates.

