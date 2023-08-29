Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

False social media post causes confusion among parents, LISD classes unaffected

UISD and LISD to dismiss students early due to safety concerns
UISD and LISD to dismiss students early due to safety concerns(KGNS)
By Christian Del Rio
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the early release of students from Laredo Independent School District (LISD) campuses on Monday, August 28, a wave of rumors flooded social media platforms, leading to confusion and panic among parents and guardians.

A recent flyer circulated widely on various social media pages alleging that classes at LISD would be abruptly canceled on Tuesday, August 29, due to an ongoing investigation linked to recent threats.

The district spokesperson, Veronica Castillon, confirmed that the flyer was indeed a fake document and emphasized that classes were proceeding as scheduled. Castillon, speaking on behalf of the district, expressed their commitment to investigating the origin of the fake post. She stated, “They seek to misinform, and when they misinform, they interfere or disrupt instruction, which could mean big trouble for them. I know that I’ll be working closely with law enforcement agencies and pushing for discipline and punishment to the full extent of the law.”

In light of the incident, Castillon recommended that parents and guardians visit the LISD website and official social media accounts for official updates.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UISD and LISD to dismiss students early due to safety concerns
Laredo-area schools dismiss students early due to safety concerns
Laredo and federal agencies investigating school threats in south Texas
Laredo and federal agencies investigating school threats in south Texas
Laredo emergency crews and school districts hold press conference on recent threat
Threat prompts dismissal of students in south Texas; FBI continues to investigate
Internal Laredo Police memo regarding organized crime leaked
A Phoenix man says he is out thousands of dollars after the vehicle he purchased ended up...
‘Messed up’: Car buyer out $75,000 after Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory

Latest News

Laredo Mayor applauds law enforcement and school’s quick response
Laredo Mayor applauds law enforcement and school’s quick response
How Laredo school districts responded to recent threat
How Laredo school districts responded to recent threat
Closed sign
UISD tax office closure for annual Division of Finance meeting
Noon newscast recording
Pillar to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for vending machines