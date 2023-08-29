Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Houston’s Jose Altuve hits 2-run homer to become 1st Astros player to hit for cycle since 2013

Jose Altuve hit a two-run home run over the Green Monster in the eighth inning to became just the ninth Houston tros player to hit for the cycle
Houston Astros
Houston Astros(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve hit a two-run home run over the Green Monster in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox on Monday night to became just the ninth Houston Astros player to hit for the cycle.

Altuve is the first Houston player to do it since Brandon Barnes against Seattle on July 19, 2013. The Astros led the Red Sox 13-4 in the ninth inning. Altuve is 4 for 6 on the night with four RBIs.

Altuve struck out swinging leading off the game, then followed it up with a double in the third inning, single in the fifth and triple in the sixth.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Most Read

UISD and LISD to dismiss students early due to safety concerns
Laredo-area schools dismiss students early due to safety concerns
Laredo and federal agencies investigating school threats in south Texas
Laredo and federal agencies investigating school threats in south Texas
Laredo emergency crews and school districts hold press conference on recent threat
Threat prompts dismissal of students in south Texas; FBI continues to investigate
Internal Laredo Police memo regarding organized crime leaked
A Phoenix man says he is out thousands of dollars after the vehicle he purchased ended up...
‘Messed up’: Car buyer out $75,000 after Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory

Latest News

Texas coach Sarkisian says Yormark likely won’t get holiday invite before Big 12 exit
Dallas Wings
Ogunbowale scores 29 as the Wings knock the Mercury out of playoff contention with 77-74 win
FILE - Republican National Convention, Aug. 24, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. The Republican...
Republicans pick Houston to host their 2028 national convention
Divvying dollars key issue as ACC leader ponder western expansion with Stanford, Cal and SMU