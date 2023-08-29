Shop Local
How Laredo school districts responded to recent threat
By Lisely Garza
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - South Texas school districts dismissed its students early Monday afternoon following a safety threat.

A day later, questions continue to linger into how the school districts handled the threat as well as the e-mail that prompted the early release of students.

Both school districts say they were notified about the safety threat early Monday morning.

Officials say the first order of business was having a meeting at their school with their safety and security team.

School officials proceeded to work with other districts, law enforcement, city, and county parties to access the threat.

When trying to prove if the threat was real or not, they decided to dismiss all the students early.

Thousands of students were dismissed from high schools, middle schools, and elementary schools.

“Seeing the times that we provided in our release were 12:30 p.m. for 1:15 p.m. for middle schools and 1:45 p.m. for elementary schools,” said UISD Associate Superintendent Mike Garza. “As soon as the classrooms were empty, we started doing the sweeps. In some cases, we started at 1:00 p.m. and others a little later since the students weren’t out of the building. I can say from 1 to 5 everything was complete.”

The sweeps consisted of inspecting classrooms, hallways, offices and all the building to make sure there was no potential threat.

This was done by law enforcement and the security teams in each school district.

The schools district reassures parents they are prepared for any type of safety threat.

