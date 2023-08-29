Shop Local
Laredo City Council recognizes new physicians

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - During last week’s City Council meeting, a local medical residency program was recognized.

The University of Incarnate Word, Texas Institute for Graduate Medical Education and Research at Laredo Medical Center has both a residency program for internal medicine and family medicine.

Residents who are physicians who have already graduated from medical school and are now completing their hands-on training, provide care for patients at either Laredo Medical Center or Gateway Community Center.

Since the inception of the residency program in 2018, 16 residents have chosen to remain in Laredo after completing the program.

Councilmember for District 6 Dr. Tyler King is one of the physicians and said the program is making a difference in addressing Laredo’s under-served medical situation.

“The point of this program is to improve our healthcare and physician shortage and it’s doing that in the primary care but it will be doing that in specialty care,” said Dr. King. “We have a nephrologist we have an endocrinologist back so there will be a lot. This is the foundation of the workforce, physician workforce here in Laredo.”

Dr. King said the program allows physicians to retire while new residents fill in the gap.

He adds 17 new doctors graduated this past June.

Laredo City Council recognizes new physicians