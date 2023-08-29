Shop Local
Laredo District Six Councilmember invites residents to townhall meeting

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Residents who live in the Winfield area are invited to a town hall meeting Tuesday evening.

Councilmember Dr. King is inviting residents to attend to address concerns about what is going on in the neighborhood.

The meeting will take place from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

One of the topics up for discussion is the traffic issues in the area.

The public is invited to attend the meeting at Winfield Park.

