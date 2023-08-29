Shop Local
Laredo Mayor applauds law enforcement and school’s quick response
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - City of Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino is applauding the efforts of our local law enforcement as well as the school districts’ quick response to dismiss classes.

Dr. Trevino said the information about the threat was passed along to the Emergency management Coordinator Guillermo Heard who then informed local law enforcement agencies.

During a time of active shootings and bomb threats, Dr. Trevino said any threat needs to be taken seriously.

“We have difficult times now adays, not like before and we take all threats seriously, whether they can be true or not true, we have to act like they are all true.

During a press conference Acting Police Chief Steven Landin said the threat was not credible and that officers went to the schools to make sure there were no devices in any of the campuses.

The FBI is investigating the threat.

