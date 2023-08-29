Laredo Police need help identifying woman tied to theft case

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a woman believed to be tied to a theft at a Laredo retail store.

The incident happened on Aug. 11 at the 7500 block of San Dario Avenue.

Laredo Police released a picture of a woman who was seen exiting the store with what looks like an Axle electric bike.

If you have any information regarding the identity or location of the woman, you are asked to call Laredo Crime Stoppers at (956) 727-TIPS.

You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers P3 App under “Subject ID”.

Police ask that you reference #23-0788 when submitting your tips.

You may be eligible for a cash reward.

