Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo Police need help identifying woman tied to theft case

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a woman believed to be tied to a theft at a Laredo retail store.

The incident happened on Aug. 11 at the 7500 block of San Dario Avenue.

Laredo Police released a picture of a woman who was seen exiting the store with what looks like an Axle electric bike.

If you have any information regarding the identity or location of the woman, you are asked to call Laredo Crime Stoppers at (956) 727-TIPS.

You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers P3 App under “Subject ID”.

Police ask that you reference #23-0788 when submitting your tips.

You may be eligible for a cash reward.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UISD and LISD to dismiss students early due to safety concerns
Laredo-area schools dismiss students early due to safety concerns
Laredo and federal agencies investigating school threats in south Texas
Laredo and federal agencies investigating school threats in south Texas
Laredo emergency crews and school districts hold press conference on recent threat
Threat prompts dismissal of students in south Texas; FBI continues to investigate
Internal Laredo Police memo regarding organized crime leaked
A Phoenix man says he is out thousands of dollars after the vehicle he purchased ended up...
‘Messed up’: Car buyer out $75,000 after Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory

Latest News

Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Drier Air, Still Hot
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
How Laredo school districts responded to recent threat
Woman dies in custody at Harlingen Border Patrol station
Woman dies in custody at Harlingen Border Patrol station
Laredo Police need help identifying woman tied to theft case